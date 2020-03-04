Alyona Alyona has recorded a new track about believing in yourself for the movie Pulse

It Alyona Alyona recorded a track about faith in ourselves “GO!” for the Ukrainian sports drama “the Pulse”, the premiere of which is scheduled for March 19, 2020.

The music for the song were written by Vadim Alkhutov (Teejay), and words the singer.

The song “GO!” teaches us not to hold grudges on the fate, never give up and go their own way – the same message put in the image and actions of the protagonist Oksana creators of the film “Pulse”.

“Sometimes life puts up. It seems that everything is against you, but still not by the rules. And those from whom they expect support, to turn my back. Hands down… this time comes the understanding that you have only you, and that you have to write your own rules, play as you want and do what you like. The history of the heroine was very inspiring to me. To achieve the goal in spite of all, and still remain a man – a wonderful story, a perfect example of a great real story. I am honored to write about this and to be part of it,” commented singer alyona alyona.

In the clip you can see new footage from the sports drama “the Pulse”.

We will remind, earlier it was presented a poster and 10 interesting facts about the film directed by Sergey Chebotarenko based on the true story of Ukrainian champion Oxana Boturchuk. The trailer can be viewed here.