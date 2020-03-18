аlyona аlyona included in the list of Forbes

Popular Ukrainian singer alyona alyona rap, rested recently in Bali, made the list of Forbes. 28-year-old star of the district centre baryshivka were in the top 30 Under 30, being among the most successful representatives under the age of 30 years in their field. Alain noted in the category “Entertainment”. In this category are international stars: star of TV series “Sex education” Mess Avenue, singer Lewis Capaldi and starring in the film “Rabbit Jojo” novel Griffin Davis.

Recall that Alain Savranenko worked as a kindergarten teacher. Her REP blew Ukrainian show business.

“alyona alyona is Ukrainian rap world. She has toured throughout Europe and is one of the best artists of the country” writes about the singer edition.

The singer has not yet commented on their new achievement, but pleased fans with a funny photo in Instagram. Quarantined she became interested Spa treatments “in baryshevsky” — applies-to-face cabbage leaves. Why not? As you know, the cabbage reduces swelling.

We will remind, recently alyona alyona recorded the soundtrack GO! the biographical drama “the Pulse”.

