Amanda bynes will be the first time mother

Аманда Байнс впервые станет матерью

Amanda Bynes. Photo: Getty Images

American actress Amanda bynes, her fiancé Paul Michael almost simultaneously published a picture of the ultrasound. Later, however, a couple of deleted posts.

Ex-member of the TV show “All that” signed the “Child on Board”.

Insiders, in turn, argue that the actress is at a very early period, but has already announced the pregnancy to the parents.

Interestingly, a month ago, on Valentine’s Day, the couple announced their engagement. But soon there were rumors about their breakup. Now Michael claims that no gap was, unknown hackers broke into their accounts and deleted all together.

