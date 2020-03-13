Amanda Seyfried congratulated her husband on the anniversary of delicate photo with a kiss

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Аманда Сейфрид поздравила мужа с годовщиной нежным фото с поцелуем

American model and actress Amanda Seyfried is not much spread about his personal life and rarely commented on their relationship with her husband in an interview. However, the anniversary of the wedding of 34-year-old celebrity made an exception.

In his Instagram Amanda posted a touching photo with her lover – actor Thomas’s Sadoski, in 2017 gave birth to a daughter Nina.

The picture shows the star wife is not shy to show their feelings. The actress firmly hugged the man around the neck and kissed him while he holds her waist.

Happy 3, Tommy! To argue with goats is much easier and more fun when we do it together. – jokingly signed frame Seyfried.

Lovers meet in 2015 on the set, and in 2017 they secretly got married.

As recognized Amanda, she wanted to play a small wedding before the baby is born, then to have them and Tommy did not have any legal problems.

Аманда Сейфрид поздравила мужа с годовщиной нежным фото с поцелуем

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article