Amanda Seyfried congratulated her husband on the anniversary of delicate photo with a kiss

American model and actress Amanda Seyfried is not much spread about his personal life and rarely commented on their relationship with her husband in an interview. However, the anniversary of the wedding of 34-year-old celebrity made an exception.

In his Instagram Amanda posted a touching photo with her lover – actor Thomas’s Sadoski, in 2017 gave birth to a daughter Nina.

The picture shows the star wife is not shy to show their feelings. The actress firmly hugged the man around the neck and kissed him while he holds her waist.

Happy 3, Tommy! To argue with goats is much easier and more fun when we do it together. – jokingly signed frame Seyfried.

Lovers meet in 2015 on the set, and in 2017 they secretly got married.

As recognized Amanda, she wanted to play a small wedding before the baby is born, then to have them and Tommy did not have any legal problems.