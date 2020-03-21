Amateur league: Evgeniy Abramov vs Sergey Proshin live stream, preview, betting tips

Evgeniy Abramov vs Sergey Proshin. Amateur League Prediction (March 21, 2020)

Evgeny Abramov in the amateur league in Moscow will play March 21 with Sergei Proshin. Does Proshin have a chance to soak the score in personal meetings? – read in our forecast.

Evgeniy Abramov

Abramov in the last five meetings won only two victories. They happened the day before – in two games Eugene first beat Pavel Leushkin (6-3, 6-2), and then figured out Vladimir Sukhovey (7-6, 6-4).

Prior to this, Abramov lost to Dmitry Zakharkin (3-6, 3-6) and Yevgeny Kavtorev (6-7, 6-7).

Sergey Proshin

The assets Proshina four wins in their last five matches. This week Sergey beat Yevgeny Kavtorev (3-6, 6-3, 6-4) and Alexander Smirnov (6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2).

In general, Proshin looks good this season. What is his game worth at the beginning of the year, where he managed to arrange a series of 25 victories in a row.

Statistics

For personal meetings, Proshin leads with a score of 25-0.

In the last five games, Proshin won four victories, Abramov – two.

Forecast

Proshin has a total advantage over Abramov in personal meetings. In the last seven games, Sergey beat his opponent in two sets. We expect something similar in the upcoming game, so we propose to put Proshin with a handicap to win.

Our forecast is Proshin’s victory with the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.74 in BC Fonbet.