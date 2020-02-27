“Amazing” the fight four lizards were videotaped

In Indonesia the employee of Komodo national Park took video of the fight four Komodo dragons. This publication reports the Daily Mail.

First, the fight was attended by only two of the lizard. They stood on his hind legs and grab each other’s front, leaning on the strong tails. When one of them managed to pin the other to the ground, they were joined by two monitor lizard. After the match the winner climbed on the back of the defeated opponent.

“I saw a lot of lizards, fighting in pairs, but I’ve never met a group match like this, says the author of the video, huntsman Konstantinus Muga. In total they fought for 10 minutes, and it was amazing. None of them were injured”. Moog believes that the length of the lizard, which won, was about 2.5 meters.