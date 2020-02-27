“Amazing” the fight four lizards were videotaped

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

"Потрясающий" поединок четырех ящеров сняли на видео

In Indonesia the employee of Komodo national Park took video of the fight four Komodo dragons. This publication reports the Daily Mail.

First, the fight was attended by only two of the lizard. They stood on his hind legs and grab each other’s front, leaning on the strong tails. When one of them managed to pin the other to the ground, they were joined by two monitor lizard. After the match the winner climbed on the back of the defeated opponent.

“I saw a lot of lizards, fighting in pairs, but I’ve never met a group match like this, says the author of the video, huntsman Konstantinus Muga. In total they fought for 10 minutes, and it was amazing. None of them were injured”. Moog believes that the length of the lizard, which won, was about 2.5 meters.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article