Amazon at the time of quarantine because of the coronavirus has opened free access to a children show

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Amazon на время карантина из-за коронавируса открыл бесплатный доступ к детским шоу

Amazon at the time of quarantine because of the coronavirus has opened free access to more than 40 children’s show to help parents entertain their children. Cartoons are intended for children of preschool age and for children up to the age of 11 years.

As reported by deadline, the kids can watch cartoons “Peppa Pig”, “Kai”, “Fallen leaves”, “Fireman Sam” and many others.

They will all be available for free for all customers around the world. You can see it here.

As previously reported, “sonic the Hedgehog”, “Bad boys 3” and the cartoon “Forward” will be released online ahead of time.

