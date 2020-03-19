Amazon has revealed the first trailer for the Comedy series the Download from the Creator of Office

Amazon has released the first trailer for the Comedy series the Download (Upload) from the Creator of “the Office” Greg Daniels.

The action takes place in a future where the consciousness of a person who is on the verge of death, you can load in a virtual reality environment. In this place you can “live” forever. There is an opportunity to get in touch with the real world, when the living get into the digital space using the technology of VR.

The plot is a guy named Nathan played by Robbie Amella. He gets into an accident, after which his consciousness is loaded into this digital Paradise.

Premiere of “Boot” will be on Amazon Prime on may 1.

