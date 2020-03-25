Amazon Prime video available free of cartoons for kids !

Share on Facebook

Amazon Prime comes to the rescue of parents ! To keep the kids entertained, the platform broadcasts cartoons for free !

Amazon Prime reaches out to parents ! The arrival of Disney + deferred, the site has decided to make cartoons online. Free. MCE TV explains to you all !

Hard to stay confined at home. One can get bored… and you can especially find it difficult to keep her children. Even worse when the parents need to telecommute.

So to keep his little brother, his little sister in these cases, what a hell… Amazon Prime flies to our rescue ! Easy, efficient : it is possible to paste the bit in front of a cartoon.

The platform creates a ” free for all “. Above, Pete the cat, Peppa Pig, but also Niko and The sword of Light… Of programs around to occupy the children !

Then one knows, this is not good to always put them in front of screens… but small must remain locked H24 for weeks : it is necessary to be able to help pass the time !

Cartoons free : Amazon Prime hits hard

Love Island, had to stop due to the coronavirus. Amazon Prime has therefore dropped its flagship program… and the site tries to make up by attracting the children !

Different targets, therefore, for a platform that tries to exist in the face of Netflix. But this is not always easy : Netflix has started to broadcast before, has more programs…

Amazon Prime differentiates itself with free programs. Attracting children through animated drawings could help to get parents to take an interest in Amazon.

Because behind Amazon Prime, there’s Amazon : the giant no longer has the right to deliver all of his products… but he can still send for the children !

Amazon is thus a target : parents, and young children. Cartoons free, could it be a means to gain subscribers… Not sure it’s enough to compete with Netflix !