Ambulance workers will not be able to test for the coronavirus – MOZ

Monday, March 23, it became known that the diagnosis of coronavirus using rapid tests will be carried out only in certain hospitals. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health (MOH) in Facebook.

The Ministry stressed that in the presence of respiratory symptoms should immediately call a family doctor.

“Emergency medical assistance arrives only in urgent cases. Medical workers of the emergency help will not conduct the test on Covid-19” – said in the Ministry.

It is also reported that the rapid tests are used by doctors for so-called “sanitary”sorting.

“That is, physicians need to do two tests: one on influenza and rapid test for the coronavirus. It is necessary to decide what sequence of actions to apply next. If the test positive for the flu, doctors take appropriate action. If the rapid test confirms the coronavirus, doctors must take an additional sample for confirmation in the laboratory by a test PCR. Then we can talk about the confirmed case and take necessary anti-epidemic measures”, – explained in the Ministry of health.