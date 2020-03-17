American box office set record

The coronavirus has made its adjustments in the dynamics of U.S. box office receipts. According to the publication The Hollywood Reporter, last weekend in North America they were the lowest in the last 20 years. And the leader remained animated Pixar film Forward, earned another $ 10.5 million. Global fees of the cartoon exceeded $ 100 million, and this is one of the worst results among the projects of the Studio.

The second started a film called “Believe in love”. Its premiere fees amounted to 9.5 million dollars. But the main loser was the film adaptation of the comic book “Bloodshot”, in which the main role is played by VIN Diesel. This film grossed in its first weekend more than a modest 9.3 million dollars, which allowed him to take only the third place. Another 13 million dollars the tape could earn in the international hire.

It should be noted that “Bloodshot” predicted more than a solid start. Analysts believed that it may start with a score of 10-12 million dollars. The total loss of leaders because of fears related to the spread of the coronavirus is estimated at 25-30 percent.