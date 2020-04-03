American broadcaster put Lady Gaga in an awkward position

Lady Gaga. Photo: instagram.com/ladygaga

American TV host Jimmy Fallon embarrassed singer and actress Lady Gaga. Star had to make a statement on his show, which is now out in home mode, writes Vanity Fair.

But after a video call on FaceTime the singer said that he could not talk.

I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk right now. I’m sorry, just a weird time, though, no. Hello? Jimmy? I can’t see you? I on TV?”, – justified and asked Lady Gaga.

Pop star were first asked to postpone the interview until Friday, and later moved it to Monday. The news was supposed to name the singer, as suggested by the presenter, seemed charitable initiatives during a pandemic coronavirus. But, according to Lady Gaga, she was not ready to tell, since more debug details.

This is not the only unpleasant moment for the singer, which she had to endure in recent times. Recently, her father, Joe Germanotta, has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay the staff of his restaurant in Manhattan (NY, USA), and duplicated the request to Twitter.

Co-owner of the house is Lady Gaga, and this request caused an outrage in the Network, because the singer owns a decent condition. After the negative reaction, Joe removed the page. As reported, the pop star did not know about the decision of his father to publicly ask for money.

