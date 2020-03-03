American car topped the movie “the invisible Man”

Maria Batterbury

Американский прокат возглавил фильм "Человек-невидимка"

Photo: still from the film

American car headed sci-Fi Thriller “the invisible Man”.

Starting fees the film made $ 29 million. In its first weekend experts predicted the worst-case scenario. In the international hire the film has collected 20 million dollars, writes the Hollywood Reporter.

Note that Universal contributed to the shooting only seven million dollars, with this budget, we can say that the film is completely paid for itself.

Film Whether Mannella is a modern reinterpretation of the novel by Hg wells. In the story, Cecilia lives with a scientist husband, who constantly rapes her mentally. Once a woman decides to run away, then the husband commits suicide. Cecilia is preparing for a peaceful existence, but soon realizes that her husband continued to terrorize her, being invisible.

On the second place by the end of the weekend is adventure film “sonic movie”, grossed another $ 16 million. The world’s fees exceeded $ 260 million. The picture is quite successfully launched in cinemas.

Third-place film “call of the wild” gathered for the weekend $ 13 million. In sum, the picture managed to earn $ 79 million. Considering the huge budget of 135 million dollars, the project can be considered a failure.

