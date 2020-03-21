American cinemas are closed, and the Chinese open

The Hollywood Reporter reports that in America, because of the coronavirus stop working all of cinema, as the new authorities prohibit the gathering of people more than 10 people (first the limit was 250 people, then 50).

The closure, in particular, has announced two major us network AMC Theatres and Regal, which owns tens of thousands of movie screens in the U.S. and Canada. AMC Theatres announced the closure of six to twelve weeks depending on the situation with the spread of the epidemic. And Regal was closed for “an indefinite period”.

Meanwhile, in China, which has become a source of coronaviruses, the cinemas on the contrary, began to slowly open, as the crisis of the infection in the country has passed, reports Indie Wire. The first resumed work a cinema in Urumqi, which had been closed since January 26. However, the audience are allowed in the room only in protective masks, and each before entering employee theater system measures the temperature.

Recall that in Ukraine currently is not functioning, none of the cinema, as the country introduced universal quarantine, which will last at least until the end of March.