American golfer faced with unexpected failure due to large Breasts

The famous American golfer Paige Spiranic complained of an unnamed Golf club, which refused to accept her charity help because of her large Breasts.

“I wanted to give one of the Golf clubs a few of clubs, but I was told that you can’t accept my help because of how Board members are looking at me. I want to help children who have nothing, because I have a child, too, had nothing, but can’t do that because of the large breast”, – quotes the words of Spiranic edition of the DailyStar.

26-year-old American was briefly a professional golfer, but didn’t feel comfortable in this sport, decided to concentrate on its popularity in social networks. Now on her Instagram page signed by 2.2 million people.

