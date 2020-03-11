American golfer faced with unexpected failure due to large Breasts

By Maria Batterburyon in News

The famous American golfer Paige Spiranic complained of an unnamed Golf club, which refused to accept her charity help because of her large Breasts.

“I wanted to give one of the Golf clubs a few of clubs, but I was told that you can’t accept my help because of how Board members are looking at me. I want to help children who have nothing, because I have a child, too, had nothing, but can’t do that because of the large breast”, – quotes the words of Spiranic edition of the DailyStar.

Американская гольфистка столкнулась с неожиданным отказом из-за большой груди

Paige Spiranic

26-year-old American was briefly a professional golfer, but didn’t feel comfortable in this sport, decided to concentrate on its popularity in social networks. Now on her Instagram page signed by 2.2 million people.

Американская гольфистка столкнулась с неожиданным отказом из-за большой груди

Paige Spiranic

Американская гольфистка столкнулась с неожиданным отказом из-за большой груди

Paige Spiranic

Американская гольфистка столкнулась с неожиданным отказом из-за большой груди

Paige Spiranic

Американская гольфистка столкнулась с неожиданным отказом из-за большой груди

Paige Spiranic

Американская гольфистка столкнулась с неожиданным отказом из-за большой груди

Paige Spiranic

Американская гольфистка столкнулась с неожиданным отказом из-за большой груди

Paige Spiranic

The most beautiful girls we have in Instagram!

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article