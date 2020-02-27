American Horror Story season 10: Macaulay Culkin is in the casting !

Share on Facebook

Good news for fans of American Horror Story ! The season 10 accueMacaulay Culkinille a guest prestigious . MCE TV says it all !

Decidedly, the series American Horror Story continues to surprise. In fact, the presence of Macaulay Culkin to the cast made the buzz. Attention spoiler : it tells you everything !

For almost 10 years, American Horror Story had a chilling effect on his fans. Also, the series of Ryan Murphy surprised. In effect, the framework changes with each season, as well as history. Of the rest, the stories summarize some of our worst nightmares. For example, it is a psychiatric hospital, a hotel, demonic circus, cursed, cult guru machiavellian. In addition, full of witches, clowns, vampires, killers in series, each season is a success. Therefore, all the ingredients of a horror film are there for our greater happiness !

The rest of the cast contributes much to this success. That is why, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates and even Lady Gaga have marked the history of one or more seasons. For the tenth season of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy has suggested the adventure to an actor like no other. In fact, child star, the career of Macaulay Culkin is in teeth of saw. Of the rest, since that announcement, everyone expects it at the turn !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on 26 Feb. 2020 at 7 :50 PST

American Horror Story, a series of non-standard

The fans be reassured. Ryan Murphy is not the type to remain mysterious. Indeed, on his account of Instagram, it often gives clues as to the content of the next few seasons. However, this complicity with the public remains a model of its kind.

Thanks to the coming of Macaulay Culkin, fans of American Horror Story are already starting to issue their theory. From our side, it watches for the slightest track on the role played by the latter. When you know how much Ryan Murphy loves grimer and its actors, we can’t wait to learn a little more ! The rest, we had the evidence in these previous creations, such as Pin Tuck. Case to follow !