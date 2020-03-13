American jewelry brand has created a ring with blade for self defense

American jewelry brand Ring Defender created a decoration with a hidden blade that can be used for self-defense. This reports the Metro.

In the ring the hidden blade, able to cut skin, damage eyes and even collect human DNA. The accessory has a removable tip that come off three seconds to release a sharp 5-mm blade. Rings are made of different materials, including rose gold, stainless steel and silver.

34-year-old Ryan Lee came up with the decoration after the murder of two women who were attacked during their runs. “This incident with begoniae killed in broad daylight, it prompted me to create a practical subject of self-defense”, — he explained.

The Creator of the ring also noted that the length of the blade may be insufficient for self defense, therefore, as another opportunity to escape, he offers an escape. Lee hopes that the ring will give the wearer a sense of security. “Wear the Defender Ring, squeeze a fist and hit the attacker in the eyes, throat or the face to cause deep stab wound,” reads the website.

The collection was launched in June 2019, and the accessory immediately became a hit, in this regard, Ryan is planning to release a ring with a blade that is twice as long. However, this accessory for self defense, there is one drawback: if you cause them serious injury, the owner of the jewelry can be accused of assault.