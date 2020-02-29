American journalists write about political persecution Poroshenko in Ukraine

Criminal proceedings against the fifth President of Ukraine, opposition leader Petro Poroshenko are signs of politically motivated revenge by Vladimir Zelensky, who thus follows the example of Viktor Yanukovych.

This is stated in the article The New York Times.

According to the author, the current government in Ukraine is threatening to arrest the former President Poroshenko, head of the opposition faction in Parliament.

“More and more chorus of critics, including the European Union, regard it as politically motivated revenge”, – the newspaper writes.

In the article the analogy with political persecution, which gave Viktor Yanukovych after his victory in the presidential election, placing his opponent and other opposition leaders.

The author notes that Poroshenko is not just a former President and political opponent of President Vladimir Zelensky, who won elections last spring, declaring anti-corruption program with commitments to cease politically motivated prosecution.

But from the moment Zelensky became President, the investigators opened a criminal case against Poroshenko 16 different criminal cases, in which it has the status of a witness.

The publication also recalls that in the affidavit the Deputy Secretary of state George Kent spoke about the meeting, the team members Zelensky, in particular Andrey Ermak with the American officials, during which the special envoy Kurt Volker warned them from the political persecution of President Poroshenko, “which are not a reasonable way for the country.”

However, after that conversation the pressure on Poroshenko became even more Frank, and Andrew Ermak subsequently headed the Office of the President Zelensky, the newspaper writes.

One of the things that incriminate Poroshenko is the case of the Minsk agreements, according to the publication, and the negotiations Poroshenko with the mediation of Germany and France on agreement for a peaceful settlement with Russia in 2015. It is unclear how any Ukrainian leader could get a better deal at the time, while the Russian and separatist forces have surrounded thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in the East of Ukraine, concludes the author.

“Unless the government does not understand that such actions hurt not me – because I support the people discrediting the country as a whole and the legal system in particular?” – said Petro Poroshenko.

The newspaper also reported that the Office of the President Zelensky in his comments denied any involvement in the investigation that is now underway against Poroshenko. “The President’s office has no influence on law enforcement and the judicial system”, – stated in the message.

But even critics of his tenure as President Poroshenko noted that in these cases the obvious clear bias. The publication cites the opinion of lawyer for the families of the Heavenly Hundred, human rights activist Marina Lilichenko. “I do not support any of the parties in this matter, but suggests that it is political.”