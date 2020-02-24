The Russian Federation may be trying to interfere in elections of the USA in 2020 to facilitate the victory of Donald trump. Russia is ready to face a new wave of sanctions just won best for their candidate.

This writes The New York Times.

According to U.S. intelligence, Russia is trying to interfere in the upcoming American elections. States that Russian President Vladimir Putin favorably to President of the United States has re-elected Donald trump or Senator Bernie Sanders, who is leading in the primaries among Democrats.

In the NYT claim that these candidates are more focused on US domestic politics, not external, which will allow Russia to strengthen its position in the world.

The author comes to the conclusion that regardless of who is elected, Putin, probably, has undermined one of its main objectives: to force the United States and its allies to cancel the international sanctions that were imposed after the annexation of Crimea and military aggression against Ukraine.

According to a former officer of the national intelligence in Russia Angela Stent, if Russia really intervene in the elections of 2020, “it could lead to new energy sanctions.”