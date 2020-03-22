American Nightmare: big panic on Twitter for the day of the purge

Share on Facebook

The internet users are in a panic on Twitter. It seems that this is the day of the bleed in American Nightmare and all the world is afraid !

Many fans of horror movies have seen American Nightmare, and the franchise knows a big success. However, users on Twitter have been afraid since yesterday because of the day of the purge !

Everyone knows about the horror film American Nightmare. The first opus was released in 2013 was a huge success and the fans eagerly await the fifth film.

In fact, this next movie should be out on 10 July and the day of the purge will be back on the big screen. As a reminder, once a year for 12 hours, americans have the right to kill a few people.

So they can take revenge on their neighbours are too noisy, or their boss or their colleagues. There is no law for 12 hours and chaos reigns. The goal of course being to hide in order not to get killed by his enemies.

Thanks to the first film of American Nightmare, the fans know the date of the Purge Day. It seems that this is all the 21 march of each year that the american killing each other. With the coronavirus, everyone was very afraid yesterday, and Twitter was packed !

American Nightmare : the fans flippent on Twitter in the face of the Purge Day !

Saturday, march 21 was the day of the bleed in American Nightmare. At this moment, many people tend to panic because of the coronavirus, and they all have to stay confined to their homes. Because of this, everyone is afraid of the apocalypse, and chaos.

Thus, in seeing this day arrive, fans of American Nightmare were very afraid and they are expressed on Twitter. Some have believed that they were going to get killed if they went out of their homes. Needless to say, these last have done everything to respect the rules of containment.

“If I see that someone has a mask. I run in the opposite direction today,” said a fan of American Nightmare on Twitter. In the United States, people do not need to form a group of more than ten people. Thus, some fans of the film have obliged to recall it. ” If you intend to do the purging, don’t forget to form a group of fewer than 10 persons “

With the virus, everyone panic, and some people dévalisent the supermarket without thinking of the other. Because of this, some internet users believe that the day of the purge could happen at this time. ” Today, it is the day of the purge, and I remain locked up. Even if it is fiction, people come to him about everything. Such as toilet paper , “said another user on Twitter.