American Playboy terminates the production of the printed version

Playboy will no longer come out in print. Photo: facebook.com/playboy

One of the world’s most famous erotic magazines Playboy will cease production of the printed version in the USA. The spring issue, which will appear this week will be the last in 2020.

In an open letter on the website Medium public announcements by the CEO of Playboy Enterprises, Ben Kohn explained that the decision to stop printing the magazine has been discussed for some time, but it accelerated the outbreak of coronavirus.

In particular, the pandemic has affected the production of content and supply chain, so the publishers were forced to speed up the internal conversation – “the question of how to convert printed materials to the US to better suit the needs of consumers today… and participation in the cultural conversation every day, not once in three months.”

As admitted Con, the consumption habits of media “changed for some time”, and print the content of Playboy “falls into the hands of only a small part of our fans.”

Beginning in 2021 will still be printed proposals “in various new forms,” such as special issues.

Print is where we started, and the printing will always be part of who we are,” wrote the late.

Online edition of the magazine will continue. Con writes that last year the publishers wanted to “meet the audience where it is”, in particular, has acquired more than 4 million new subscribers in Instagram, saw more than 50% growth in activity on social networks over the past 6 months and the like.

Playboy magazine was founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953 and has since become a global brand, encompassing television shows, products, resorts, clubs, record company and more.

