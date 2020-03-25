American playwright Terrence McNally died of coronavirus

The famous American playwright, screenwriter Terrence McNally died in the US from the coronavirus. About it reports deadline.

It is noted that McNally suffered from chronic lung disease.

He died on 82-m to year of life in hospital in Florida (USA).

Terrence McNally is known as the “bard of the American theater” and “one of the greatest contemporary playwrights, which still created the world of theater.” Winner of the Tony award for merit (2019) and prize of the Guild of playwrights (2019). 2018 — a member of the American Academy of arts and letters, which is the highest recognition of artistic achievement in the United States. In 1996 he was inducted into the Hall of fame of the American theater.

McNally’s career has lasted six decades, his plays, musicals and operas were regularly performed around the world. On Broadway, he was one of the few playwrights of his generation, who successfully passed from avant-garde to acceptance in the mainstream. His work has been focused on the problems of relations between people. For McNally, the most important function of theatre was to strengthen community and bridge the differences between people in religion, race and sexual orientation.

