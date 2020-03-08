American publisher refused memoirs woody Allen

Woody Allen. Photo: Getty Images

American publishing house Hachette Book Group (HBG) has refused to publish the memoirs of film Director woody Allen. This statement here made by Friday, March 6, the day after his staff went on strike in new York and Boston (USA), protesting against this move, reports the BBC.

The publisher will return the author’s manuscript. The decision to abandon the memoirs of Allen in HBG called difficult.

Earlier in the week, Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of the Director, who claims that Allen had done to her sexual abuse when she was seven years old, released a statement accusing the publisher in the betrayal of one of its authors, her brother Ronan Farrow. His book “Catch and kill” (Catch and Kill) on the case of the former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein HBG published last fall.

Ronan accuses the same publishing house that there had concealed the agreement from him and his staff.

Allen himself denies misconduct in relation to his daughter.

