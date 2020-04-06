American scientists called the vitamin that protects the skin and heart of man

Scientists have found that vitamin E should recognize the best anti-aging agent that protect the skin, brain, bones and heart. This element is the active exchange of substances in the body, improving the operation of its systems.

It is reported BAGNET, referring to the media.

A group of specialists of the health Sciences Center of Texas tech University in the US conducted a study examining the effect of tocotrienols (form of vitamin E) on the density of the bone formation of the skeleton. Participation in the experiment took 89 women who were postmenopause, and they have seen the weakness of the bones.

For 16 weeks, patients were given food, enriched with vitamin E. After completion of the experiment, the researchers found that the number of markers defining the weakening of bones, decreased dramatically.

A selected element, say the researchers, not only strengthens the skeleton, but also protects the brain from degradation. This component protects the heart from damage the walls of blood vessels and increases its functionality.

Sources of vitamin E are vegetable oils, including flax seeds including flax, nuts, seafood, oily fish, eggs and green vegetables.