American scientists disproved the myth of the coronavirus

Американские ученые опровергли миф о коронавирусе

U.S. scientists denied evidence that people who become ill SARS, can not be infected with coronavirus, said a report of research Medical center, Stanford University.

According to the preliminary analysis, approximately one fifth with COVID-19 also becomes infected with other respiratory viruses. Also in the study, it was found that about 1 in 10 people have had symptoms of SARS and who were subsequently diagnosed with a respiratory virus, confusioun also a new type of coronavirus.

The obtained data refutes the assumption that people can’t get COVID-19, if they already have another type of viral respiratory diseases, the report said.

