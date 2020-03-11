American shot in the head by myself to the hospital

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Американец с простреленной головой сам доехал до больницы

An American resident of the city of Chicago (Illinois) managed self-driving car to get to the hospital after he was shot in the head.

It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition of ABC News.

28-year-old American rode in the car around midnight. Suddenly a shot was fired, and the bullet hit the man in the head.

The victim drove about two kilometers to the closest medical facility and asked to help him.

It is noted that the hospital staff was shocked when she saw the wounded.

The patient’s condition is estimated as heavy.

Investigating the incident took the law enforcers. It is unknown if it was a random shot or aimed specifically at the victim.

Maria Batterbury

