American sued the right to ride with the numbers “IM GOD”

In 2016, the U.S. citizen was denied in obtaining such numbers, but he never gave up and went to court.

In the United States of America, the man has made a court of law to obtain license plates with the words “I am God” (IM GOD), according to unian.net.

It is noted that the application for the license plates of the vehicle Ben HART filed in 2016, but he was denied. Transport services of Kentucky, argued the refusal by the fact that such a sign “do not fit the requirements”.

American appealed to the court, which upheld his claim. According to the court, Ben will get the cash compensation in the amount of 150 thousand dollars, which will cover his legal fees.