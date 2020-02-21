American the second time won a million dollars in the lottery

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Американка во второй раз выиграла миллион долларов в лотерею

A resident of Massachusetts Linda Sweeney can boast a rare success. Over the last ten years the woman for the second time wins the million dollar instant lottery. According to the publication, UPI, her first win was on December 7, 2009. And now she was lucky again.

Linda, who lives in the suburbs of Boston, chose to take all of your winnings, not to its parts for many years. Thus on hands it will receive 650 thousand dollars, of which you have to pay taxes. However, the woman is still very happy.

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
