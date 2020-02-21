American the second time won a million dollars in the lottery

A resident of Massachusetts Linda Sweeney can boast a rare success. Over the last ten years the woman for the second time wins the million dollar instant lottery. According to the publication, UPI, her first win was on December 7, 2009. And now she was lucky again.

Linda, who lives in the suburbs of Boston, chose to take all of your winnings, not to its parts for many years. Thus on hands it will receive 650 thousand dollars, of which you have to pay taxes. However, the woman is still very happy.

