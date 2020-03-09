American two years cared for the plant until I realized that it is artificial

The California resident Kayleigh Wilkes shared in social networks unusual story about my indoor plant. .

TJ reports that two years ago, the girl gave “lovely succulent” in the potty, which she was carefully looked after. And not even imagined in her care there is no need.

Wilkes put the succulents on the kitchen window to receive sunlight, washing his sheets. Water the plant only on their own.

“I loved my succulent, so proud of them, “wrote Kayleigh Wilkes.

Two years later, the American decided to transplant the plant and found that under the soil in the pot was the foam, but the plant itself was artificial.

“I feel that all these years living a lie“, — commented the girl. But the network still appreciated that her concern was sincere.

