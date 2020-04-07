American veterans canceled his visit to Moscow for the Victory parade

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Американские ветераны отменили свой визит в Москву на парад Победы

American veterans of world war II canceled his visit to Moscow for the Victory parade because of the situation with coronavirus infection. It is reported TASS with reference to President of the Foundation The Greatest Generations Foundation, which was to organize a trip, Timothy Davis.

It is known that in Russia on may 2 was supposed to arrive 12 veterans ranging in age from 96 to 103 years, who participated in the fighting on the Western front.

It is noted that their arrival is delayed until further notice.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article