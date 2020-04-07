American veterans canceled his visit to Moscow for the Victory parade

American veterans of world war II canceled his visit to Moscow for the Victory parade because of the situation with coronavirus infection. It is reported TASS with reference to President of the Foundation The Greatest Generations Foundation, which was to organize a trip, Timothy Davis.

It is known that in Russia on may 2 was supposed to arrive 12 veterans ranging in age from 96 to 103 years, who participated in the fighting on the Western front.

It is noted that their arrival is delayed until further notice.