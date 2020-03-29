Americans because quarantine was dismantled homeless animals

Because of the epidemic of the coronavirus Americans are not only massively buy up weapons, but also acquire four-legged friends. According to Bloomberg, in new York, is sharp – almost in 10 times has increased the demand for Pets. Not to be left home alone, the residents of the largest cities in the United States were taken from the shelters almost all the homeless animals.

A similar situation exists on the West coast of the United States. So in Los Angeles dogs and cats taken from shelters 70% more.

Business publications see a sharp rise in the shares of the company Chewy Inc., selling on the Internet in the USA products and animal feed.

Despite the positive news that the army of homeless animals is rapidly decreasing, the organization for the protection of animals are not so optimistic. Workers take care of animals in shelters, noted that single Americans are simply afraid to remain during quarantine, alone and ready to take home with you almost any animal.

At the same time, many dogs and cats, deprived of human attention, are complex and distrustful towards strangers. Too obsessive attention of the new owner might provoke them to aggression.

In addition, quarantine before or after will be cancelled and not known what fate then awaits the animals. The new owners can just put them outside or take back to the shelter.