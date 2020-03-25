Among people infected with coronavirus in Bukovina – six children

Tuesday, March 24, it became known that in the Chernivtsi region among 13 cases of coronavirus – six children. This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Chernivtsi regional state administration Natalia Gusak.

“Their condition is not complicated. In General, all children with coronavirus, feel good. Only the new children that in the last days we received suspected COVID-19, have a temperature, and those children who have confirmed this virus, no fever. Treatment of children shows that during the first days after admission the temperature is high, and then the fever subsides and they are already treated in the simple form,” said the gander.

She stressed that of the six sick children, are now confirmed coronavirus, four were hospitalized, and two are undergoing outpatient treatment at home.

“Two of those children is the contact person of a previously confirmed case and the other children – it is the relatives of the persons returning from countries where confirmed COVID-19”, – the official added.