An-225 “Mriya” with the new Ukrainian engine first flew

Ан-225 "Мрия" с новым украинским двигателем впервые взлетел

Ukrainian An-225 “Mriya”, which is the largest and most lifting aircraft in the world, first flew after 18 months of renovation, according to Popular Mechanics.

The publication, citing figures from online tracker FlightRadar24, said that the plane was in the air for two hours after taking off from the airport near Kiev.

Popular Mechanics writes that repaired An-225 “Mriya” was probably the new engine production Ukrainian “Ivchenko-Progress” and updated avionics.

