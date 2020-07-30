Surprise ! An actress from The Walking Dead was announced to be became a mother on his account Instagram.

Decidedly, the good news flow ! While Sophie Turner has given birth and that the first name and the sex of her baby with Joe Jonas have been released, it is today an actress from The Walking Dead that has been a part of his happiness. In fact, Sonequa Martin-Green, better known for his interpretation of Sasha Williams in the series, became a mother for the second time. It is on his account Instagram, the young woman of 35 years has announced the wonderful news by sharing several pictures of the baby with his big brother and dad, both of them obviously very happy with this new addition in the family.

We welcomed our sweet baby girl last Sunday, July 19th at 8:32 in the morning. It was a profoundly beautiful home birth, and now both of our children have been born in the water. We never felt that anything was missing, but now that she's here, we feel a perfect sense of completeness. Her name is Saraiyah Chaunté Green, she's got Mommy's initials and Mommy's middle name. ???? She's utterly perfect, just like her brother. Thanks be to Yeshua, she's the final piece to our Love-given puzzle. ♥️ ????: @crownedphotography

