An additional 109 deaths in China have increased the number of victims of coronavirus

The new coronavirus, the first case of the disease which is discovered in Israel, in China has caused the death of 2345 people.

This was announced on Saturday by the State Committee on questions of health of China, writes TASS.

Prie that in China 2393 people were discharged from hospital. The total number of people infected with coronavirus new type in China amounted to 75 891 people.

According to the Chinese authorities, on the territory of the 31 provinces are currently 53 infected 284 people, condition 11.4 million of which is estimated as heavy.

The greatest number of lethal outcomes were registered in Hubei province, — 106 cases. Only in the province, where in December of last year there was an outbreak of coronavirus marked 63,4 thousand cases of infection. More than 1.7 million patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

An equally worrying news is coming from Italy: there the first patient died whose test for coronavirus was positive.

This was reported on Saturday, news Agency ANSA with reference to the Governor of the Veneto Luca ZAIA.

The deceased was 78 years old. Where an elderly person could have been infected, is not specified. He was hospitalized, and the diagnosis of he was confirmed at the last moment. Know at least about one infected in Veneto.

In connection with the occurrence of the center of the spread of the virus, the Italian authorities took the decision to close schools and other public places in 10 cities of the zone of spread of the virus.

