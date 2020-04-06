An anonymous fan of Michael Jackson posted over 100 thousand dollars for the glove of the singer (photo…

Sunday, April 5, in the U.S. state of Texas hosted the auction, which among other lots were sold to the famous white glove of Michael Jackson. An anonymous buyer laid out for her 105 thousand dollars.

The king of pop loved this glove. He wore it during their performances. Michael repeatedly said that he especially like that glove one without a pair. “Wearing two gloves is too ordinary!”, — considered a singer. In the result, the white glove has quickly become one of the most recognizable accessories of Jackson.

In 1998 Michael gave it to UNICEF. Buyer gloves with it were the letter and envelope with the logo of the production company MJJ, founded by Jackson.

set in a hotel room in Las Vegas, where it’s always stayed the legendary Frank Sinatra when he came to this city.

