“An arrow in heart”: Max Barsky in his birthday has released a new song (video)

Popular singer Max Barsky, who previously earned a million pleased fans with new work. He produced the track in Ukrainian language “Do”, which was included in the next album artist “1990”. By the way, this is the third Ukrainian-language song repertoire Barsky.

A new song he introduced on the day of his 30th birthday, which was celebrated in Amsterdam, Wegrow break in the world tour.

“Among the eight billion hearts, beating at different continents of light, is the only one that I want to have my heart sounded in tact. To find this person is the greatest happiness which man is capable of. At this moment, the physical world ceases to exist and within us is born a universe in which there are only two — those lucky people that managed to find each other and learn the greatest of all feelings” — says premiere Max.

