An effective way of dealing with a particularly dangerous cancer

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Создан эффективный способ борьбы с особо опасным раком

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have created a regulatory system that can make CAR-T therapy safer and more powerful in the treatment of skin cancer — one of the particularly dangerous types of cancer. About it reported in a press release on MedicalXpress.

The results of the experiments on mice showed that the modified T-cells embedded in rodents, and stimulation of areas of the skin tumors blue led light has reduced the size of tumors in 8-9 times. The effectiveness of a new therapy was confirmed in nine of 10 animals. T-cells do not themselves exert any influence.

T-cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) enables the collection of T-lymphocytes of the patient and their genetic modification. As a result, the lymphocytes get special receptors located on the surface of cells and recognize specific antigens on cancer cells. Modified T cells are then administered back to the patient. The disadvantage of this method is that the antigen target may be on a healthy cells.

Scientists have established that in T cells a genetic switch that activates lymphocytes in the presence of blue light. The introduced genes encode two proteins that when light pulses with a duration of one second contact among themselves and thereby trigger the synthesis of antigen-targeted receptor.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article