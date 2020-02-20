An effective way of dealing with a particularly dangerous cancer

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have created a regulatory system that can make CAR-T therapy safer and more powerful in the treatment of skin cancer — one of the particularly dangerous types of cancer. About it reported in a press release on MedicalXpress.

The results of the experiments on mice showed that the modified T-cells embedded in rodents, and stimulation of areas of the skin tumors blue led light has reduced the size of tumors in 8-9 times. The effectiveness of a new therapy was confirmed in nine of 10 animals. T-cells do not themselves exert any influence.

T-cell therapy using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) enables the collection of T-lymphocytes of the patient and their genetic modification. As a result, the lymphocytes get special receptors located on the surface of cells and recognize specific antigens on cancer cells. Modified T cells are then administered back to the patient. The disadvantage of this method is that the antigen target may be on a healthy cells.

Scientists have established that in T cells a genetic switch that activates lymphocytes in the presence of blue light. The introduced genes encode two proteins that when light pulses with a duration of one second contact among themselves and thereby trigger the synthesis of antigen-targeted receptor.