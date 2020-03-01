On Saturday, February 29, the Democrats held primaries in South Carolina. The Republican primary in this state ended with the triumph of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. Policies that many Western media were quick to write off, and even urged to withdraw from the presidential race, made an impressive comeback as the athletes.

As already reported “FACTS” before the primaries in South Carolina, Biden took only the fifth place in the list of contenders to become a single candidate in US presidents from Democratic party. Was leading the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders and former mayor of the city of South bend (Indiana), Pete Buttidzhich.

Sanders had scored 28 votes future delegates to the party Congress, to be held in late July. For victory in the internal party race to any of the contenders needs to be supported by a minimum of 1 191 delegate. The Buttidzhichem was 26 votes. The third place was occupied by the Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren. She had eight votes. In fourth place was the Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar. She after primaries in three States of the asset was seven votes. And Biden before South Carolina could boast of only six votes. The other four contenders did not get a single vote.

The primaries in South Carolina allowed Biden to significantly improve their position. Former Vice President won them. He was supported by 48.4% of Democrats in this state. The analysis shows that mostly black voters. Sanders was satisfied with only 17% support. The Buttidzhichem things worse at 8.2%.

As a result, the Biden added to his piggy Bank 33 votes! Sanders enlisted the support of 11 votes. Other candidates received no votes.

Sanders managed to keep the lead in this race. Now he’s after the primaries in four States 56 votes. Biden has surged to second place. He had 48 votes. Buttidzhich dropped to third place. He number of votes has not changed — 26. No added his voice and Warren with Klobuchar.

The American media, as before, argue that crucial for the Democrats is March 3. This so-called super Tuesday primaries will be held in 15 States, including California, which delegates to the July party Congress, the largest number of representatives. At stake is about a third of the votes. It is obvious that, after super Tuesday the race will be only those who still have a chance to gain 1 191 voice. For the rest, the continuation of the struggle will become meaningless.

As for Republicans, they have primaries in South Carolina was conducted. It abolished the Republican primary in Virginia, Kansas, Nevada, Alaska, Arizona and Hawaii. This is because the incumbent U.S. President Donald trump almost no rivals. After the primaries in two States, he scored 86 votes. His nearest competitor, bill Weld only one voice! But on March 3, Republicans will hold a super Tuesday. However, the results are absolutely predictable.

