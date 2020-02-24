“An officer and a spy” By: conscience

In Ukrainian rolling out a new film of the master of world cinema Roman Polanski’s “an officer and a spy”, which was awarded the Grand jury prize 76 th Venice film festival. The film is Roman Polanski’s “an officer and a spy” tells about the high-profile trial in the history of France, “the Dreyfus case”, an officer-a Jew who was unjustly condemned for espionage in favor of Germany.

“An officer and a spy” is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by the British writer and journalist Robert Harris, who in collaboration with the Director wrote the script of the film. The main roles in the movie “an officer and a spy” was performed by Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel.

The end of the XIX century, France. On charges of spying for the German Empire, captain Alfred Dreyfus (Louis Garrel), an Executive employee of the French General staff, deprived of military ranks and subjected to civil penalty. After that he was sent to prison in French Guiana to serve a life sentence for a crime, as stated by the officer, he did not commit. In defence of Alfred Dreyfus gets his former mentor, Colonel Georges Picard (Jean Dujardin). He decides to conduct his own investigation to not only to justify the good name of the ward, but and expose the real spy.