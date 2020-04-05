An old wolf knows a lot about: young wife’s former football stars (photos)

Some football celebrities, including Ukrainian, after a career decided on a radical change in my personal life, linking his fate with much younger companions. Some even on the third round went. As they say, God help you…

Peter Schmeichel and Laura von Lindholm

Former goalkeeper “Manchester United”, the European champion in the national team of Denmark Peter Schmeichel (and even the father of the champion of England in a t-shirt Leicester’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel) last year got married to ex-Playboy model Laura von Lindholm. Smahel — 56 years old, and Laura, 46.

Angela and Oleg Blohin.

The legend of Ukrainian football, the owner of “Golden ball” as the 67-year-old Oleg Blokhin for almost 20 years married to Angela the Blokhin, who presented the famous striker has two daughters (Anna — age 19, Catherine — 17).

Recall that the first wife of the famous footballer and coach was world champion in rhythmic gymnastics Irina Deriugina. They have a married daughter, Irisha, already gave Blokhin two granddaughters.

Ian rush and Carol Anthony

The legend of Liverpool FC Ian rush (five-time champion of England and winner of the Cup of Champions!) started seeing Irish model Carol Anthony in 2013, and last year the couple became engaged. The year before Ian broke up with his wife Tracy after 25 years of marriage. From the first wife Welsh former striker, “Liverpool” left two son. By the way, Carol’s younger than Ian for 22 years.

Sergey and Oksana Baltacha

The winner of the Cup winners ‘ Cup and Vice-champion of Europe, the famous ex-footballer Dynamo Kyiv and the USSR national team 62-year-old Sergei Baltacha has been living in England with his second wife Oksana. The couple is raising his son Michael, who a few days will be 16 years of age.

In the first marriage with the participant of the Olympic games in pentathlon Olga Baltacha has lived for almost 20 years. They had two children, ex-football player of the youth national team of Scotland football Sergei Baltacha and former first racket of the UK tennis Alena Baltacha who died in 2014 from cancer.

David Ginola and Maev Denat

53-year-old former player of team France David Ginola undergoing four years ago, cardiac arrest, married to 30-year-old May dent. In 2018, the model gave birth to the former football player of “PSG” and “Tottenham” daughter.

Peter and Stephanie Shilton

The champion team of England number of matches played (125), the legendary goalkeeper of 70-year-old Peter Shilton, who is Diego Maradona at the 1986 world Cup, scored a goal “hand of God”, married Stephanie in 2016. Their age difference is 21. What Stephanie helped the football legend to kick my addiction to betting.

Note that the first marriage of the Earl Shilton broke up in 2011. his first wife he lived for 41 years. The couple has two sons.

David seaman and Frankie Poulteney

Another legendary ex-England goalkeeper David seaman Famil relationship with a young woman. 56-year-old Simen and 47-year-old ex-skater Frankie Poulteney began Dating in 2008 after participating in the show “Dancing on ice”, and officially married in 2015.

Pele and Marcia Sibel Aoki

In July 2016 the legendary Brazilian Pele at the age of 75 the third time led the bride to the altar. Lucky 50-year-old Brazilian businesswoman of Japanese origin Marcia Sibel Aoki. Pele and Marcia met in the 1980s, but began Dating only after 30 years.

