Ana de Armas graced the cover of Spanish Vogue

Cuban actress Ana de Armas has only recently popped up on a date with Ben Affleck, and already all eyes are on her. Recently, the star also starred on the detective strip “Knives unsheathed,” and then the Spanish edition of Vogue invited her to shoot.

31-year-old sexy actress posed for the April cover of glamour gloss in the actual image – the top and mediorce of faux leather green Givenchy. Red background and her insightful look completed and stylish look.

The editors of the Spanish edition of Vogue added that they decided early on to publish the digital cover of the publication before its appearance in stores, because they want that all to continue and remain at home due to the coronavirus.

“There is no such exclusion, which could inspire and desire to dream. Creativity is always a spare valve. This April issue of 2020 may seem a portrait of a world that seems distant today, but it is also a memory that we fight for the restoration of confidence, light and beauty. We would like to think that it is a symbol of optimism that will accompany us in these days of significant isolation and social distance”, – is spoken in the edition of Vogue.

The author of the other photos was Thomas Whiteside, stylist and process – Juan Cebrian.