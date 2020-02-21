Ana de Armas graced the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Ана де Армас украсила обложку нового выпуска Vanity Fair

The actress spoke about the difficulties on the path to success.

In November 2019 Ana de Armas to join the group of big-name stars in the successful detective Ryan Johnson “Knives unsheathed.” Her colleagues on the set became Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and others. For the role of Martha Cabrera, the actress received her first nomination for the award “Golden globe”, which was not surprised by her partners on the filming.

She’s wonderful. It is unusually gentle and incredibly beautiful, but stubborn, persistent and hard like a true Cuban — described Ana Jamie Lee Curtis.

Perhaps these qualities allowed her to get the role in the upcoming film about James bond “No time to die.” In addition to this project, de Armas joined Ben Affleck an in “Deep water”, played in the “Night clerk” and embody the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

I knew that I could pass the audition. Kubinka plays Marilyn Monroe. I wanted so much — shared Ana in conversation with Vanity Fair. She also admitted that she learned English only a few years ago and spoke on it in just four months.

All I ask, “How did you do that?!” And I answer: “to save my life” — with a smile said the actress.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
