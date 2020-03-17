Ana de Armas starred on the cover of Spanish Vogue

Ana de Armas. Photo: vogue.es

Cuban actress, 31-year-old Ana de Armas, became the star of the April issue of Spanish Vogue. In an interview she told about life in the spotlight and her partner on the film “Deep water” (Deep Water) Ben Affleck speaks about her talent.

Before getting roles in such famous films as “blade Runner 2049” and “Knives unsheathed,” de Armas starred in the Spanish series “Black lagoon” (El Internado) in 2007.

When the series first became successful, we couldn’t even walk the streets. Helen (actress Elena Furuse – approx.ed.) which used to glory in my life, took my hand, and knew better how to evade awkward questions or photographer pursuing you,” says the actress.

Recently it became known that the 47-year-old Ben Affleck and 31-year-old Ana de Armas Dating now. A couple noticed when they rested together in his hometown actress – in Havana (Cuba).

As a source tells PEOPLE, while filming in New Orleans (USA) between Ana and Ben immediately had chemistry. And Cuba de Armas became his guide and took him to all your favorite places.

In an interview with Vogue Affleck spoke about the “infinite talent” actress.

When we first read the scene together, it was clear that she was going to do something exceptional with a very difficult role. Her personality is the engine of history and demands that she were moving between tragedy and irony, or between realism and the absurd Comedy… not only that, she knows how to do it with ease, it also manages to surprise you in every frame. Her talent is endless,” – said the actor.

Yet the film, which starred de Armas – “No time to die” with Daniel Craig as agent 007. The premiere of coronavirus moved from April to November.