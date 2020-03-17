Anadolu Basket Vs Duzce Beledie Live Stream for the Turkish First League

Anadolu Basket Vs Duzce Beledie. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 17, 2020)

On March 17, Anadolu Basket will try to break off its series of defeats in the match against Duzce Beledie. Will they succeed? – read in our forecast.

Anadolu Basket

Anadolu Basket is an outsider of Turkish TBL. After 23 matches played, this team has only four wins. All this Victoria “red-white” won at home. True, Anadolu Basket cannot win a victory for a long time, as in the last three matches it lost to the Final Spore (74-77), Manisa (67-82) and Samsun (71-81).

In the first round match, the “red-white” away lost to “Duzce Beledie” with a score of 92-109.

Duzce Beledie

Unlike the opponent, “Duzce Beledie” plays quite well on the road. The “white-green” have six wins this season, but they got three of them in away matches. Despite this, the team is located at the bottom of the standings and is fighting for survival.

In the last away matches, “Duzce Beledie” managed to beat “Akhisar Beledie” (71-69) and “Bornova” (84-80). In another match, the team lost to Bandirme (65-75).

Statistics

Anadolu Basket have won 4 of their last 8 home matches.

Duzce Beledie have won 6 of their last 8 away matches.

Forecast

In recent time, “Anadolu Basket” play well not only at home. On the road, for example, this team fought the fourth team of the league – “Final Spore” (74-77). We believe that the “red-white” in their native walls will demonstrate their best game and will be able to defeat the opponent.

Our forecast is the victory of Anadolu Basket, taking into account overtime for a coefficient of 1.65 in BC 1x.