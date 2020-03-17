Anadolu Efes V Bursaspor live streaming free

Anadolu Epfes V Bursaspor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 17, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the Turkish Super League match, in which on March 17 Anadolu Ephes will receive Bursaspor. Will guests be able to resist the champion? – the answer is in this material.

Anadolu Efes

” Anadolu Efes ” the undisputed leader in the Turkish Super League, where after 22 rounds was able to get 20 wins and takes the second place after the first “Pinar” only one point. The Brewers ‘ series of league victories is five in a row, and in the last game the Istanbul club defeated Turk Telecom (103: 81), which few predicted.

In the Euroleague, the “blue and white ” confidently leads and ahead of the playoffs, and in the match on March 6 they defeated Olympiakos on their floor (91:79).

Bursaspor

” Frutti Extra Bursaspor ” in 22 rounds of the season managed to win 11 wins and only one point inferior to “Besiktas” from the zone playoffs, who beat in the final round with the score (98:87).

In the 20th round, the “ crocodiles ” on their floor were able to defeat another team from the first eight – “Bandirma” (88:78).

Statistics

Anadolu Ephesus have won 12 of their last 15 matches

Bursaspor have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of “Ephesus” (95:86)

Forecast

The last match showed that “ Anadolu Ephesus ” is in good shape, and the break in the Euroleague affected the champion’s physical form. We assume that today the Brewers will not have any problems on their floor.

Our forecast is the victory of Anadolu Ephesus with a handicap (-16) and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.95