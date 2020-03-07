Analysts predict the film “Mulan” a good start

Despite the epidemic of the coronavirus, experts foretell a good start in the rental game for a remake of the disney cartoon “Mulan”.

According to the newspaper, analysts called for $ 85 to $ 100 million in the premiere weekend on the home screens. That is, “Mulan” should start at “Aladdin” (91 million dollars) and “the jungle Book” (103 million dollars).

However, this does not negate the fact that worldwide “Mulan” will suffer because of the loss of the Asian market. Recall that currently, because of the epidemic of the coronavirus all the cinemas of China and South Korea closed.

In the Ukrainian film “Mulan” will be released on March 26.