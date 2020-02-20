Anastasia crashed during a photo shoot (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Анастасия Волочкова грохнулась во время фотосессии (видео)

The flamboyant Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, who once again is going to be married, fell during a phot session. Star in a black evening dress with a high neckline and a train, deep neckline, posed in front of cameras. Trying to choose a spectacular view Anastasia could not resist high heels and stretched out right in front of the cameras. The network got a video which was published by Telegram-channel “Mamalahoa”.

It should be noted that this is not the first and not the only embarrassment Volochkova. . The secret name of the groom she does not only boasts of luxurious bouquets of roses from him.

