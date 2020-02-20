Anastasia crashed during a photo shoot (video)

The flamboyant Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, who once again is going to be married, fell during a phot session. Star in a black evening dress with a high neckline and a train, deep neckline, posed in front of cameras. Trying to choose a spectacular view Anastasia could not resist high heels and stretched out right in front of the cameras. The network got a video which was published by Telegram-channel “Mamalahoa”.

It should be noted that this is not the first and not the only embarrassment Volochkova. . The secret name of the groom she does not only boasts of luxurious bouquets of roses from him.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter