Anastasia Potapova vs Leylah Fernandez: live streaming free for the match WTA Acapulco

Anastasia Potapova vs Leyla Fernandez. Forecast for the match WTA Acapulco (February 28, 2020)

Two promising young tennis players Potapova and Fernandez will play each other on February 28 in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Acapulco. We offer a forecast for the winner of the match.

Anastasia Potapova

After a successful performance at a home tournament in St. Petersburg with an exit to the quarterfinals from qualification, Anastasia Potapova took a week break and went to the tournament in Acapulco.

The starting match in Mexico for Anastasia against Shmidlova (4-6, 7-5, 6-1) was not easy. In the second round, Tatiana Maria was already more confidently outplayed (6-3, 6-3).

Leilah Fernandez

17-year-old Canadian tennis player Leyla Fernandez first season in his career tries himself at the level of WTA tournaments. On Australian, Open overcame three qualifying rounds, but lost in the first round of the main grid to Davis (4-6, 1-6). In early February, Leila fought in the Canada national team in the Federation Cup. Tychmann lost the fight (6-7, 4-6), then won her biggest victory in her career over the top 10 representative Bencic (6-2, 7-6).

Matches for the national team had a positive impact on Fernandez. In Acapulco, the tennis player overcame the qualification, confidently passed in the main bracket Stoyanovich (6-4, 6-1) and Khibino (6-3, 6-0).

Forecast

Tennis players have only one year of age difference. At the same time, Potapova was able to prove herself at the adult level more than once. The talented Fernandez is just making her first to WTA success and holding the best tournament of her career. We think that according to the current form and taking into account the coefficients in this pair, it is worth playing the victory of the Canadian tennis player.

