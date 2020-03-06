Anastasia Zavorotnyuk disappeared from Moscow: who and what is looking for the actress

A few months ago it became known that with cancer, the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk left the hospital in the Moscow region.

The media even reported that “nanny Vika” flew for treatment in Italy. Whether this information is true is unknown, because close stars for a long time silent. Moreover, the court of Moscow closed the case of the actress about the non-payment of debts.

Note that with the star of the TV series “My fair nanny” wanted to recover a debt in the amount of 24.5 thousand rubles for non-payment of property tax. Information about the debts of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk appeared on the official portal of the Federal bailiff service of Russia. But, according to the Telegram-channel Mash, because the actress are unable to find the case had to be closed.

“The money from the car crash tried to get the decision of the magistrates court Lyubertsy district. Actress for a long time was on treatment in the clinic, but now her condition is not known”, – is spoken in the message.